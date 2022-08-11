MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Swim Club will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Park next to the pool. Any questions can be directed to the club president, Beth Koza, at 541-910-0625.
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District Board will have its monthly board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, beginning at 7 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, call 541-910-3114 or email union.rfpd@outlook.com.
BRIEFS Community invited to end-of-summer barbecue
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Retirement, 1809 Gekeler Lane, La Grande, is hosting an end-of-summer barbecue for the community on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 2-6 p.m. All are welcome to come enjoy the food and games. There will also be a beer garden and live music.
Bentz town hall happens today at Eastern Oregon University
LA GRANDE — U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, will be in Union County for a town hall meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11. The town hall will run from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Eastern Oregon University’s Huber Auditorium in Badgley Hall. The news release from Bentz stated, “Town halls allow me to hear what you are passionate about and help me stay connected to you.”
Wallowa History Center hires coordinator
WALLOWA — Sadie Kennedy has been hired as the new development and operations coordinator for the Wallowa History Center, according to a press release.
Kennedy comes after practicing law in Wallowa and Union counties. She will handle the administrative duties of the center and will be available to greet visitors there during its open hours.
Starting Thursday, Aug. 4, the hours for the center are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call Marilyn Hulse at 541-886-4701 or the center at 541-886-8000, email wallhistcenter@gmail.com or go online to http://www.wallowahistory.org/ or the center’s Facebook page.
Play pinochle in La Grande on Fridays at senior center
LA GRANDE — Pinochle games happen every Friday at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, beginning at 6 p.m. The games are open to the public.
One more chance to go on trip to Pendleton Aquatic Center
LA GRANDE — A chaperoned trip organized by La Grande Parks & Rec to the Pendleton Aquatic Center is slated for Saturday, Aug. 20. The day trip is open to ages 7 and older, with or without an adult. The bus leaves at 11 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. Cost is $20 per person and includes entry and transportation. Bring a lunch or money for the concession stand. Registration opens Aug. 13 and concludes Aug. 17. This will be the last trip of the summer. For full details and to reserve your seat, go to https://secure.rec1.com/OR/la-grande-or/catalog or call 541-962-1352
Bank of Eastern Oregon organizes school supply drive
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Bank of Eastern Oregon is collecting school supplies for area grade schools. Drop off donations at BEO branches, including in La Grande and Enterprise.
— The Observer
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.