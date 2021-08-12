MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the La Grande Landmarks Commission will be held Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. This meeting is being held by electronic communications. To submit comments or questions or for access instructions, email mboquist@cityoflagrande.org or call 541-962-1307 before 5 p.m. Unfinished business listed on the agenda is the selection of a consultant for the La Grande Downtown Historic District Standards Update.
BRIEFS LHS classes of 1957 and 1958 reunite this weekend
LA GRANDE — Members of the La Grande High School classes of 1957 and 1958 and their families are invited to a reunion on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Fred Beeman Memorial Park in Island City. The BYOB gathering will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who attend are asked to bring a dessert or side dish to share.
Play bingo at the senior center on Tuesdays
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany, La Grande, is again opening its doors for community activities, beginning with Tuesday night bingo. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and all are welcome.
Proceeds benefit Union County senior programs including Meals on Wheels.
Interested in genealogy? Center opens to public
LA GRANDE — The Family History Center at 1802 Gekeler Lane, La Grande, is now open to the public. Hours are Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday from 6-9 p.m.
— The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.