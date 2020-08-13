BRIEFS
Fish for free this weekend
SALEM — Everyone can fish for free in Oregon on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15-16. Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. All anglers are reminded to follow the ongoing COVID-19 precautions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more and remember to check for any in season regulation changes at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report. Check for access before you go. Many spots have reopened to public access but some may still be closed due to the pandemic and/or wildfire season.
Cove candidate applications due to Aug. 21
COVE — The city of Cove is seeking candidates to file for the Nov. 3 general election. The city will elect a mayor (two-year term) and city councilors (four-year term). For filing information and forms contact Cove City Hall at 541-568-4566 or email cityadmin@cityofcove.org. Applications with signature pages will be accepted until noon Aug. 21.
Choir canceled but music will go on
LA GRANDE — Art Center East has decided to cancel Grande Ronde Community Choir this fall due to the ongoing pandemic. In lieu of practicing together as a choir, ACE and choir director Mike Frasier are looking at another way to explore music together. Those interested, both prospective and existing choir participants, are encouraged to add their perspective to the discussion by filling out a short survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/F5GHDXQ.
