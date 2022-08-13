• IMBLER — The Imbler School Board of Directors will meet for a regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. in room 1 of the high school. The agenda includes updates on enrollment as well as updates from the locker room project and four-day week committees. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the Imbler School Board.
BRIEFS Josephy Center’s Brown Bag features artist Dona Miller
JOSEPH — The Josephy Center’s next Brown Bag gathering is set for Tuesday, Aug. 16, at noon, featuring artist Dona Miller, who currently teaches classes in traditional metal smithing and jewelry techniques as well as metal clay. The free talk will take attendees on a brief stroll through the ages, from amulets and talismans for expressing status and beauty to the creation of one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces.
Attend in person at the Josephy Center, 403 N. Main St., Joseph, or online via YouTube. For full details and virtual access information, go to www.josephy.org.
Advance directive fair planned for veterans Aug. 17
WALLA WALLA — The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, 77 Wainwright Drive, Walla Walla, is hosting an in-person Veterans Advance Directive Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event is open to veterans enrolled in the Walla Walla VA, which covers Northeastern Oregon. No appointment is necessary.
Staff will be on hand to work one-on-one with veterans and their families to provide general information and assistance in completing advance directive documentation to guide the individual’s family in making medical/health care decisions in emergency situations. More information can be found at www.va.gov/walla-walla-health-care/events.
High schoolers invited to mini golf and ice cream gathering
LA GRANDE — Current incoming high school students are invited to play mini golf and enjoy some ice cream on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 7-9 p.m. at Riverside Greens, 62105 Fruitdale Lane, La Grande. Bring your student ID. The activity is sponsored by the Union County Safe Communities Coalition
Riverside Concert Series concludes Aug. 18
LA GRANDE — This summer’s Riverside Concert Series concludes Thursday, Aug. 18, with a free concert by Brian Mandella from 6-8 p.m. at Riverside Park, La Grande. If the weather is bad, the music will happen inside the pavilion.
Workshop helps kids cope with divorce, separation
LA GRANDE — Learn how divorce or separation impacts your children and what you can do to help them at a free online workshop offered from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. The workshop is facilitated by Mary Lu Pierce and sponsored by the Family Law Advisory Committee. The workshop is free but pre-registration is required. To sign up and for Zoom access information, email your name, mailing address, phone number and the date of the class to teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us. For more information call 541-962-9500 ext. 42.
— The Observer
