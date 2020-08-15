MEETINGS
• ELGIN — The Elgin School Board will have its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 17. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Stella Mayfield School’s auditorium.
• BAKER CITY — The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Aug. 18. Discussion items on the agenda include the ORECA annual meeting and a COVID-19 update and financial projections. OTEC is headquartered at 4005 23rd St., Baker City. For more information, contact Michele Grove, OTEC administrative assistant, at 541-524-2853 or mgrove@otecc.com.
BRIEFS
Attention: Puzzle enthusiasts
LA GRANDE — The pandemic has meant lots of time devoted to indoor activities. For many, that includes jigsaw puzzles. For those who have worked through the ones you have and are looking for more, Art Center East is hosting a puzzle exchange on the third Saturday of the month from 1-2 p.m.
The next exchange takes place today, Saturday, Aug. 15. Bring a puzzle and take one home. There is a suggested donation of $5 per puzzle taken home or exchanged, all proceeds benefiting the art center. The monthly in-person exchanges require face coverings and social distancing. ACE staff will disinfect puzzles and surfaces.
Donated puzzles are sought to keep ACE’s puzzle library stocked. To arrange a donation, contact Connie Sherrard (connsherr@gmail.com).
Two candidates to run for Position 6 on LG City Council
LA GRANDE — Two candidates are set to run for the Position 6 opening on the La Grande City Council: John Bozarth and David Moyal. Bozarth is a former member of the La Grande City Council, and Moyal works in the field of property management and is a former member of the city’s budget committee. The opening was created when Jim Whitbeck resigned July 1. Voters will decide the race in the Nov. 3 general election.
Art Center hosts virtual open mic next week
LA GRANDE — The monthly ACE Writing Project gathering at Art Center East for August will be a community open mic, conducted via Zoom. The free event takes place Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. Spectators are welcome. Writers may share five-minute readings from any genre. Sign up begins at 6:45 p.m.
Writers and audience members may email president@artcentereast.org for an invitation to access the event. The ACE Writing Project meets every third Wednesday of the month.
HONORS
Let ’Er Duck scholarships awarded
LA GRANDE — The Let ’Er Duck chapter of the University of Oregon Alumni Association awarded scholarships to two La Grande students. Alex Larvik and Satori Young each received a $1,000 scholarship from the regional chapter. Recipients are either new or returning U of O students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.