Sign up for next Little Pinecones Book Club
LA GRANDE — Art Center East invites children age 6 and younger to the next Little Pinecones Book Club on Friday, Aug 19, from 10-11 a.m. at the center, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande.
The monthly book club includes a story and an art-making activity related to the story. ACE predicts that kids will leave with new friendships, art skills and a newfound or renewed curiosity about books and reading.
A parent or guardian must stay with their child for the duration of the class. The activity is free but registration is required: sign up at www.artcentereast.org/calendar/little-pinecones-book-club-age-0-5-3, call 541-624-2800 or stop by the center between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Little Pinecones Book Club is funded by the Art Center East Youth Scholarship Fund, Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation, Oregon Community Foundation, and Oregon Cultural Trust.
Watch a movie under the stars
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Parks and Recreation Department and Union County Safe Communities Coalition will host the final free movie night at Pioneer Park this summer. Watch “Detective Pikachu” on Friday, Aug. 19.
Come to the park by 9 p.m., and the show begins at dusk. Moviegoers are allowed to bring snacks, lawn chairs and blankets.
Pancake breakfast served during Cherry Fair
COVE — The Cove Education Foundation will be serving a fundraising pancake breakfast in the Cove Ascension School’s Founder’s Hall from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, during the Cove Cherry Fair.
Tickets — $8 for adults, $3 for ages 5-11, and free for children younger than 5 — include Alaskan sourdough pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and juice. If you’re not hungry, enjoy just coffee for $1.
Take the new AARP Smart Driver class Sept. 10
LA GRANDE — The next AARP Driver Safety class in Union County is planned for Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Mount Emily Room at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. The course will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., with a break for lunch (the hospital cafeteria will be open), and hospital mask rules will be enforced.
Participants will refresh their driving skills, get up-to-date information on new rules of the road and learn research-based strategies to increase safety while behind the wheel. There is not a test, and those who complete the course may be eligible to receive an auto insurance discount.
The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. To register and for more information, call 541-910-9797.
— The Observer
