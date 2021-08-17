Bike swap includes bike safety course and free helmets
LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation and the Safe Routes to School Program are holding the final bike swap of the summer at Pioneer Park Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event gives the community the opportunity to buy, sell or trade their used bicycles.
There also will be a bike safety course, free helmets and a limited number of free bicycles.
To preregister, contact Jessie Wilson, Safe Routes to School coordinator, at srts@cityoflagrande.org or 541-962-0514. Registration also will be available at the event.
Watch a free movie in the park Aug. 10 in Pioneer Park
LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation and the Safe Communities Coalition partnered this summer to present family-friendly movie nights in Pioneer Park in La Grande. The final film of the summer will be “Doolittle” on Friday, Aug. 20. The free movie begins at dusk. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended.
Theatre campers perform on outdoor stage in Elgin
ELGIN — The Elgin Opera House’s youth theatre camp is taking place this week, culminating in performances of “James and the Giant Peach JR.” The productions are put on entirely by youth with special appearances and assistance by the theatre camp participants.
Shows are free and will be performed on the Opera House’s new outdoor stage on Friday, Aug. 20, at 2:30 p.m., and again on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.elginoperahouse.com or call 541-663-6324.
Weekly lecture series focuses on nature and local history
WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — The Wallowa Lake Lodge hosts a free lecture on Thursdays at 7 p.m. with a focus on nature and local history. Rich Wandschneider, local historian and library director for the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, will speak Aug. 19 about the history of Chief Joseph and the Nez Perce.
The Aug. 26 talk will be given by Brehen Furey, of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, about the big animals that reside at Wallowa Lake.
Learn about the habits and behaviors of the local bear, deer, sheep and cougar populations and how we can safely enjoy the same wilderness on our adventures.
— The Observer
