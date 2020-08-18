MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — A public meeting of the Union County Fair Board will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. in the Courtright Building at the Union County Fairgrounds. For more information, email Heather Rajkovich at rhrajkovich6212@outook.com.
BRIEFS
Saturday rummage sale supports local causes
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church, 901 Penn Ave., will hold its annual rummage sale in the backyard of the church on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. to noon. The sale will include lots of household items, books and clothing. Masks are required and social distancing is expected. Proceeds go to help world missions plus local missions such as Shop with a Cop, Cove Christian Camp, Shelter From the Storm, Koinonia House, J-House and the Friday Backpack program.
City expands public pool hours
LA GRANDE — The City of La Grande Parks & Recreation Department will expand pool hours beginning Sept. 1. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Veterans’ Memorial Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, Parks & Rec hopes to serve physical therapy clients and other adults who regularly exercise at the pool during these times.
These hours are in addition to the existing open hours of 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The pool will be closed for annual maintenance Sept. 19-27.
More expanded hours for October, including some swim lessons and recreation swim times, will be announced at a later date. Stay informed by visiting the pool’s Facebook page and www.lagrandeparks.org.
Face coverings: conversation windows and heat warnings
SALEM — Face coverings are required statewide, but these can make conversation harder for people who rely on reading a person’s lips or facial expressions. The Department of Human Services Vocational Rehabilitation program has released instructions on how to make your own conversation face covering: www.oregon.gov/dhs/EMPLOYMENT/VR/Documents/Conversation-face-covering-instructions.pdf.
As temperatures climb this summer, it might feel out of place to wear a mask. But it’s still true that wearing a face covering will help slow the spread of COVID-19. Tips on wearing a mask during warm weather — given at healthoregon.org/coronavirus — include wearing a face covering that is light in color and breathing through your nose, which will result in less heat and humidity within the mask. If you feel overheated while outside, move away from others so you can remove your mask and rest in a well-ventilated shaded area.
Art Center East offers private music lessons
LA GRANDE — Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande, is offering private music lessons — piano, voice and musical instruments — in person (with proper social distancing) and online. Students can expect to receive in-depth, one-on-one instruction with a qualified and experienced music educator. During the sessions, instructors will focus on challenging the students’ existing skills while introducing them to new techniques, materials and styles.
Private lessons can be tailored to students who are just starting out and those who would like to hone their skill and take it to the next level. No experience is necessary and lessons are open to children and adults.
Times are arranged between student and instructor. For current instructors and rates, go to https://artcentereast.org/music/private-lessons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.