BRIEFS Come celebrate the wonder of pie at farmers market
LA GRANDE — The annual Pie Day at the La Grande Farmers Market is this Saturday, Aug. 20, at Max Square. Those donating pies are asked to deliver them from 8:30-9 a.m.
Homemade pies will be on sale for $20 each throughout the market, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Max Square, corner of Adams Avenue and Fourth Street. Proceeds support the cost of maintaining the organization. Learn more at www.lagrandefarmersmarket.org or check out the market’s Facebook page.
VA offers virtual Palliative Care Forum
WALLA WALLA — The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, 77 Wainwright Drive, Walla Walla, is sponsoring a virtual Palliative Care Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theme of the 10th annual event is “Living Well: Embracing Life-Limiting Health Challenges with Dignity.” Participants will learn more about palliative care in the VA system through presentations and discussions. CEUs (continuing education units) are available for MDs, PAs, NPs, chaplains, nurses and social workers.
Pre-registration is recommended. VA employees can register through TMS (Talent Management System) by searching for #4625360. Non-VA providers can contact Sandra Lenz, Walla Walla VA’s Palliative Care Coordinator, at sandra.lenz@va.gov or 509-525-5200, ext. 26715.
More information is available at www.va.gov/walla-walla-health-care/events.
Chamber has list of Wallowa storm relief resources available
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce has posted a list of resources for victims of the Aug. 11 hail storm in Wallowa and is asking the list be shared.
The list includes:
• The Lostine Presbyterian Church has created a relief fund where online donations may be made.
• A form to apply for $500 in recovery aid is available at Wallowa City Hall/Fire Department or at the Wallowa Senior Center
• Those who qualify for SNAP/TANFF benefits may visit Wallowa City Hall/Fire Department for replacement food resources.
• The Wallowa Food Bank at 211 E. First St. is open seven days a week right now and anyone in need of food may stop in, regardless of eligibility.
• The Wallowa Resale Store is offering free replacement items to Wallowa residents. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Plywood and tarps are available at Wallowa City Hall/Fire Department.
Anyone aware of a resource that has not been included in this list is asked to email it to info@wallowacounty.org or call the chamber at 541-426-4622.
Art Center East plans full slate of fall classes
LA GRANDE — Art Center East’s class schedule for fall is now available, listing a wide variety of learning opportunities in September, October and November. The schedule is available on ACE’s website, www.artcentereast.org. Or pick up a print copy at Art Center East, Cook Memorial Library or Peak Lifestyle Studio, La Grande; Catherine Creek Community Center, Union; or Nella Mae’s Farmstand, Cove.
