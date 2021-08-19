MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will hold a special board meeting and work session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Central Elementary School, 701 H. Ave.
BRIEFS
LHS announces registration schedule
LA GRANDE — Registration for La Grande High School students begins this week. This gives students the opportunity to get their class schedules, have student photos taken, pay fees and return their paperwork.
Students who are new to the district register Thursday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. (closed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and from 5-8 p.m., and also on Friday from 8-11:30 a.m.
Registration for seniors and juniors is Monday, Aug. 23, and sophomores and freshmen register on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Both days the office will be open 8-11 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.
First day of school for incoming freshmen is Monday, Aug. 30. Grades 10-12 start Tuesday, Aug. 31. For information go to https://lhs.lagrandesd.org/.
Art center cancels Friday’s receptions
LA GRANDE — The dual receptions for the two current exhibits at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande, have been canceled due to public health safety concerns caused by increases in COVID-19 infections.
Both exhibits — “Strange Days” by BG Dodson in the Main Gallery and the Canoy Benefit Exhibit in the Co-op Gallery — will be on display through Sept. 4. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.
Take a canning class on Aug. 24
ELGIN — People who want to know more about preserving fresh foods are invited to a canning class Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 4-8 p.m. at Rockwall Grange, 71562 Middle Road, Elgin. The $5 class is offered through OSU Extension Service’s Family and Community Health.
— The Observer
