BRIEFS Art center offers mimosas and raffle tickets
LA GRANDE — On Thursday, Aug. 4, Art Center East is participating in “Sip, Shop, Repeat, Local.” Between noon and 5 p.m., stop by the Union County Chamber of Commerce, 207 Depot St., to pick up a tumbler. Then visit ACE, 1006 Penn Ave., for a free mimosa and a free raffle ticket for “Spring Sunrise,” a print by Nicole Freshley, who is featured in the art center’s Main Gallery.
Book fair benefits Shine Preschool
LA GRANDE — An in-person and virtual book fair happens Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 4-6, to benefit Faith Lutheran Church’s Shine Preschool. Children’s books, religious books, gift items, Bibles and more are provided by the company I:55. Shop in person at Faith Lutheran, 104 S. 12th St., from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday. Or buy online at www.i55bookfairs.com/school/shine-la-GRA-or. Online orders may be picked up at Faith Lutheran, or receive free direct shipping by using the code FREESHIP2SHINELAGRAOR.
Riverside Concert Series continues
LA GRANDE — Come to Riverside Park on Thursday evenings this summer for free music from local musicians every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. If the weather is bad, the music will happen inside the pavilion. On Aug. 4 Chris Baron will perform. The last concert of the season will be Aug. 18, featuring Brian Mandella.
FFA members get boost from visiting Elgin Lions
ELGIN — Two members of Elgin’s FFA program were guests at the Elgin Lions Club’s July meeting. Brooke Eckstein and Abby Saffell told the group that their club had collected $750 toward the purchase of a wagon to use to water plants throughout the city. The club, along with the Lions, water the flower barrels in Elgin. After a short discussion, the Elgin Lions members voted unanimously to donate $250 to complete the purchase of the wagon.
— The Observer
