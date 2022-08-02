BRIEFS Art center offers mimosas and raffle tickets

LA GRANDE — On Thursday, Aug. 4, Art Center East is participating in “Sip, Shop, Repeat, Local.” Between noon and 5 p.m., stop by the Union County Chamber of Commerce, 207 Depot St., to pick up a tumbler. Then visit ACE, 1006 Penn Ave., for a free mimosa and a free raffle ticket for “Spring Sunrise,” a print by Nicole Freshley, who is featured in the art center’s Main Gallery.

