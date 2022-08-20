Enjoy live music before lunch at the Union County Senior Center
LA GRANDE — Live music before lunch has returned to the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. Come to the center at 10:45 a.m. and enjoy the free music: The BlueMountaineers play every Tuesday, and Terry LaMont performs on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month — see LaMont play Aug. 24. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Downtown celebration seeks nonprofit participants
LA GRANDE — The 27th annual Celebrate La Grande End of Summer Block Party is set for Thursday, Sept. 8, from 5-7 p.m. This year the celebration will take place at Riverside Park, corner of North Spruce Street and Fruitdale Road. This annual family-friendly event offers free hot dogs, chips, bottled water, ice cream and activities to all.
Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to participate in the block party. Those interested in displaying their materials and explaining their function to the citizens of La Grande may call or text Haley Hines at 541-786-5285 or email haleyhines@eoni.com.
Cove Drive In hosts ring-toss tourney and live music Aug. 20
COVE — Alongside the Cove Cherry Fair on Saturday, Aug. 20, there will be a ring-toss tournament at the Cove Drive In beginning at 4:30 p.m. The entry fee is $4 for each two-person team. The winning team will take home all the money. Sign up at the restaurant. At 6 p.m. Wicked Mary will take the stage to cap off a festive day in Cove.
Cove Drive In is across the street from the Ascension School Camp and Conference Center, 1104 Church St., where the annual Cove Cherry Fair is held. The event is an all-day family-friendly festival featuring food, vendors, activities, games, contests, music and a parade. See the day’s full schedule at www.covecherryfair.com/venues.
Pendleton book sale begins next week
PENDLETON — The annual Pendleton Friends of the Library book sale at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, is slated for Aug. 25-27. Thursday evening is a preview for members from 7-9 p.m. The public sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The last two hours, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, shoppers can take home books for $1 per bag.
— The Observer
