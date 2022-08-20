Enjoy live music before lunch at the Union County Senior Center

union_musicians.jpg

Terry LaMont, right, and Monica Paul perform in Union City Park during the Grassroots Festival on Aug. 13, 2022. LaMont plays twice a month at the Union County Senior Center in La Grande.

LA GRANDE — Live music before lunch has returned to the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. Come to the center at 10:45 a.m. and enjoy the free music: The BlueMountaineers play every Tuesday, and Terry LaMont performs on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month — see LaMont play Aug. 24. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays.

