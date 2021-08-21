Take a moonlight bicycle ride tonight
LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation invites everyone to the annual Moonlight Ride on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Cyclists of all ages are welcome to gather in the Bi-Mart parking lot at 7:30 p.m. for a guided ride on Foothill Road under the moonlight. Helmets and lights are required. If you have any questions, contact the Safe Routes to School Coordinator, Jessie Wilson, at srts@cityoflagrande.org or 541-962-0514.
Optimist football gear checkout will be on Aug. 23
LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation announced that Optimist football gear checkout will now take place on Monday, Aug. 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For questions or scheduling a time for checkout, call J.D. Standley at 541-910-4207.
Optimist football registration closed on Aug. 16, but registration for youth flag football is open until Aug. 23.
Flag football is open for pre-K through 6th grade, while Optimist football is for 5th and 6th grade. Optimist football practice starts Aug. 24, and games begin on Sept. 16.
For additional information, Recreation Supervisor McKayla Rollins can be contacted at 541-962-1352 and mrollins@cityoflagrande.org.
Lodge hosts midweek live music
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE — Next week, the Wallowa Lake Lodge will offer two midweek evenings of live music. On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Seth Kinzie and Bart Budwig will present a unique performance beginning at 7 p.m. Kinzie is a modern, impressionist piano composer from Joseph, and Bart Budwig is a local singer-songwriter of psychedelic Americana.
On Wednesday, Aug. 25, come to the lodge to enjoy live music by Steve and Leslie Ide and a special guest, their granddaughter. The Ides are part of Old West Trio, a staple in Western music for more than 25 years. They will be joined by their granddaughter, Alice, a talented singer and budding performer. The evening’s musical selection will run the gamut from folk and traditional to country, Western and jazz.
Bard in the Blues festival canceled
LA GRANDE — The Bard in the Blues Renaissance Festival, which was to be held Sept. 4 at Riverside Park, La Grande, has been canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 in Union County. Sponsored by La Grande Parks and Recreation, the family-friendly event is set to return in the fall of 2022 with Renaissance-themed vendors and performers, live blacksmithing, a kids zone, games and local vendors.
— The Observer
