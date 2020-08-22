BRIEFS
Not too late to sign up for Drug Free Run
LA GRANDE — The annual Drug Free Run is the main fundraiser for the Union Counties Safe Communities Coalition, a community organization that exists to increase community awareness of youth substance abuse and promote prevention in Union County. Due to COVID-19 and current restrictions, this year’s Drug Free Run will be virtual, meaning participants can run or walk anywhere they choose anytime in August.
To register, go to https://drugfreerun.itsyourrace.com and choose your race: 1 mile, 5K or 10K. After registering, download the app and track your race. The fee, which supports the efforts of the Safe Communities Coalition, is $10 per person, or $25 for families of three or more
T-shirts are included in the registration fee and are produced locally. The shirts may be picked up at Community Merchants, 1210 Adams Ave., La Grande, any time after you register.
For more information, email ucsafecommunities@gmail.com or call 541-963-1034.
Cook Memorial Library introduces Library @ Your Door delivery service
LA GRANDE — In partnership with local business Rob’s Speedy Delivery, Cook Memorial Library now offers Library @ Your Door, a free delivery service to La Grande residents who cannot physically come to the library due to long- or short-term health concerns or physical challenges. Deliveries will be made on Fridays beginning Aug. 28.
Rob’s Speedy Delivery’s drivers will deliver any book, audio book, magazine or DVD you want from the library to your home or care facility and retrieved when they are due or when you are ready to return them. When we deliver your new items, we will pick up your old ones. There is no fee for this service. Rob’s Speedy Delivery is offering this in-kind service as a way to give back to their local community.
For more information or to arrange delivery, contact the library at 541-962-1339 or complete the registration form at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org/Pages/Index/182199/library-your-door-delivery-service.
New child care and early education guidelines released
SALEM — Parents and guardians who want to know more about how ODE is working to protect their young children at child care and school during the pandemic may consult the Oregon Department of Education’s Early Learning Division’s recently released “Health and Safety Guidelines for Child Care and Early Education Operating in COVID-19” at https://oregonearlylearning.com/COVID-19-Resources/For-Providers.
The updated guidelines, which take effect Sept. 1, are posted on the webpage in English and Spanish, including videos, updated FAQs and information on supports to assist providers.
