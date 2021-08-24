MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School Board will convene for a work session Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. in the library at Central Elementary School, 701 H Ave. During the work session Nancy Golden will talk about equity training and Superintendent George Mendoza will discuss Adams Avenue property. The work session will be followed by an executive session.
The meeting will be accessible to the public in person, online and by phone. Go to https://www.lagrandesd.org/page/board-meetings for instructions on how to join.
BRIEFS No skills necessary for volunteers at Flora School work party Aug. 28
FLORA — The next work party at the Flora School, 80974 College Lane, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Volunteers are sought to work outside on the sign and inside on the library, books copier and more. Bring your skills or willingness to learn, tools, work clothes and a sack lunch. All ages welcome.
Masks, gloves and sanitizer will be provided for those working inside. For more information Dan or Vanessa at 541-828-7010 or email floraschool@tds.net.
Wallowa Lake Lodge cancels indoor lecture series
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE — The indoor Thursday night lecture series at the Wallowa Lake Lodge has been canceled for the rest of the season. The lodge’s announcement stated, “Wallowa Lake Lodge feels responsible for protecting our community and visitors by canceling our indoor speaker series.” The outdoor music events will continue at the lodge. Masks are required indoors.
— The Observer
