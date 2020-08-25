BRIEFS
Check out your child’s school materials, Chromebook this week
LA GRANDE — Materials for La Grande School District students in fourth through eighth grade who are beginning the year in comprehensive distance learning will be available to pick up Aug. 27-28. From noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to noon Friday, one person per family may come to the child’s school to check out materials including school supplies, Chromebooks and other technology.
The same schedule applies to all La Grande Learning Academy students, from kindergarten through 12th grade. The virtual academy is based at the former Willow Elementary School, 1305 N. Willow St.
La Grande High School students enrolled in comprehensive distance learning may stop by LHS for Chromebooks and other materials Aug. 26-27, Wednesday and Thursday, 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
Social distancing and face covering requirements will be in effect. If you have questions, go to www.lagrandesd.org or contact your child’s school.
Animated videos provide visual learning tools
SALEM — The Oregon Department of Human Services’ Office of Developmental Disabilities Services has launched a series of Powtoon animated videos to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families learn about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal was to create a simple, visual learning tool that would inform people with I/DD about COVID-19 to help keep people safe and healthy and explain important information in plain language. Search for “ODDS COVID-19” on YouTube for videos in English and Spanish.
