BRIEFS Last Friday event includes farmers market, fiddle music
UNION — The Catherine Creek Community Center’s Last Friday market on Aug. 26 will run from 5-8 p.m. at the center, 667 Main St., Union. The gathering will include a farmers market with fresh produce, flowers and gifts, hosted by local artists, crafters, farmers and small businesses.
This month’s event offers a bonus: Following the market, the Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers will play from 6-8 p.m.
Vendor spaces are available. For details, email CccCenter667@gmail.com. Union’s Catherine Creek Community Center is housed in the former United Methodist Church.
Sign up to learn to make jams and jellies at Rockwall Grange
ELGIN — The Rockwall Grange, north of Elgin, is hosting a class to learn how to make jams, jellies and fruit spreads on Thursday, Sept. 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall, 71562 Middle Road. The presenter will be Robin Maille, associate professor, OSU Extension Service, Union County.
The cost of the class is $10 per person, payable at the door. Registration is required so that enough supplies are available. To sign up, call 541-910-3349 or leave a message at 541-437-5915.
Side-Alley summer concert series brings upbeat show
LA GRANDE — The second-to-last show in this summer’s Side A-lley concert series happens Friday, Aug. 26, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the brewpub, 1219 Washington St., La Grande. The live show will feature Wes Youssi & the County Champs.
According to promotional material, the Oregon band will bring a lively show of original country compositions to the stage for a night of upbeat entertainment. Describing the touring process, Youssi “plays bars, sweats hard and meets all kinds of great people along the way.”
Community dance open to all
LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers will provide live music for August’s end-of-month community dance. The event is on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6-9 p.m. at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
Admission is $5, or free for ages 12 and younger. The evening also includes a finger food potluck.
Pendleton book sale held this weekend at Convention Center
PENDLETON — The annual Pendleton Friends of the Library book sale at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, is slated for Aug. 25-27. Thursday evening is a preview for members from 7-9 p.m. The public sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The last two hours, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, shoppers will pay $1 per bag.
Hurricane Creek Grange plans bake sale Aug. 27
JOSEPH — Joseph’s Hurricane Creek Grange #608 is having a bake sale at the Wallowa Mountain Cruise car show on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about grange events, contact Barbara McCormack at 541-605-8233.
Want to play pinochle?
LA GRANDE — Pinochle games happen every Friday at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, beginning at 6 p.m. Games are also played beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. The public is welcome.
Tickets are now on sale for Round-Up kick-off concert
PENDLETON — Nashville recording artist Kip Moore will share some of his chart-topping tunes as the headliner for the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon kick-off concert on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Happy Canyon Arena, 1601 Westgate.
Tickets range from $51-$90. VIP packages are available for $156, which includes dinner (before) and beverages during the concert.
Moore released his most recent studio album, “Wild World,” after traveling the globe to places like Maui, Costa Rica, Australia and Scotland. The self-described lone wolf found peace as he wrote a collection of songs.
Opening the show is singer-songwriter Ned LeDoux. Carrying on his father’s musical legacy — cowboy crooner and rodeo champion Chris LeDoux died in 2005 — he’s bringing a new voice to the LeDoux name.
Tickets are available via www.pendletonroundup.com. For more information, call 541-276-2553.
Volunteers, food and craft vendors sought for Alpenfest
JOSEPH — Back after two pandemic years, Oregon’s Alpenfest is looking for volunteers and asking for food and craft vendors to apply to sell at Wallowa County’s Swiss-Bavarian cultural festival Sept. 29- Oct. 2.
Alpenfest, held in Joseph at the Joseph Rodeo Grounds, needs volunteers to pour beer and wine, provide kitchen and meal service and perform other duties. Each volunteer gets a free admission ticket and a bratwurst sandwich.
The 42nd edition of the festival will feature The Polkatones dance band, the Tirolean Dancers of Oregon, Swiss yodeler Shelby Imholt, accordionist Toby Hanson and alphorns.
To volunteer, contact Chuck Anderson at alpenmeister@mail2oregon.com or call 541-398-1096. Food and craft vendors may apply to Lynn Wolf at lakesidelynn@eoni.com or 503-692-5050.
— The Observer
