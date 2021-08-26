MEETINGS
• ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners will meet in special session to gather input from the public on the East Moraine Forest Management Plan on Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 6-8 p.m. at Cloverleaf Hall at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 600 NW First St., Enterprise. Meetings and hearings are open to the public with limitations per COVID-19 requirements. People who are interested in attending are encouraged to do so. For questions, concerns or need of special accommodations, call the commissioners’ office at 541-426-4543, ext. 130.
BRIEFS Wallowa Lake Lodge cancels speaker series
WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Wallowa Lake Lodge canceled the remainder of the season’s Thursday night lecture series, which is held indoors. “Wallowa Lake Lodge feels responsible for protecting our community and visitors,” the lodge’s press release stated. Outdoor events will continue, including live music on the deck on Friday evenings, and some lectures may be held outside this fall. Look for updates on the lodge’s Facebook page and at www.wallowalakelodge.com/new-events.
Hells Canyon Mule Days 2021 postponed
ENTERPRISE — The oldest and largest mule show in Oregon won’t happen in 2021. Hells Canyon Mule Days, traditionally held in September in Enterprise, has been canceled again.
According to a press release, the decision to cancel this year’s event was made “out of concern for the health and well-being of our Wallowa County communities and for those who visit us.”
The 41st event, postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19, will return Sept. 9-11, 2022, at the Wallowa County Event Center and Fairgrounds.
“This is incredibly disappointing,” Sondra Lozier, president of the Hells Canyon Mule Days Board, said. “Our board was unanimous that this was the only option.”
The board voted to award the three $1,000 Max Walker Memorial scholarships to Wallowa County high school seniors for this year even though the scholarships are funded in part by the sponsors of and donations from the Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
American Legion Auxiliary holds indoor yard sale
LA GRANDE — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 invites the community to an indoor yard sale Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 301 First St. La Grande.
Members of the auxiliary will be accepting donations of small items from 3-8 p.m. this week, and donations of large items only on Aug. 27. No clothing, tires, bedding or large electronics, please. For more information, call 541-963-5141.
Elks scholarships available to teens and adult learners
PORTLAND — The Oregon Elks and the Elks National Foundation’s 2021-2022 Most Valuable Student Scholarship Program is underway. All high school seniors in Oregon who are U.S. citizens are welcome to apply. Students do not have to have an affiliation with the Order of Elks. Applicants are judged on academics, leadership and community engagement, and financial need, with the opportunity to earn scholarships at the local, district, state, and national level.
The deadline for the 2022 application is Nov. 15, 2021, at 11:59 p.m., Pacific Time. Online applications and additional information can be found at www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/mvs.cfm.
Also available for those not attending a four-year college or university, the Oregon State Elks Association offers a Vocational Grant Scholarship for those attending a program specific to a trade or profession. Adult learners are also eligible to apply for this scholarship. Applications must be received by midnight March 1, 2022. For more information and to apply, visit www.oregonelks.org/student-contests/scholarship.
For more information or assistance, interested students, families or high schools can contact their local lodge or the Oregon State Elks Association Scholarship Chair Mary Danca at emjade@opendoor.com.
— The Observer
