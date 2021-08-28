Menus Union County Senior Center takeout lunches
Served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. All are welcome.
Aug. 30-Sept. 3
Monday: ravioli, salad greens, garlic bread, fruit, cookie.
Tuesday: meatloaf, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, garden salad, fresh fruit, dessert.
Wednesday: tender beef, red potatoes, gravy, steamed vegetables, salad greens, fruit, light dessert.
Thursday: cashew-chicken stir-fry, cucumber-dill salad, fruit, cookie.
Friday: cabbage rolls with rice and beer, layered salad, fresh fruit, ice cream.
Briefs Registration open for Parks and Rec after-school program
LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation is offering an after-school program for elementary students. On school days, the program will run from 2:30-5 p.m., with late pickup until 5:15 p.m. The cost is $60 per week.
Each day will have homework help, outside play time, arts and crafts, snacks, bike and pedestrian safety, and science, technology, engineering arts and math activities. The program will be at the Riveria Activity Center at the beginning of the school year, but will move into all three elementary schools once the COVID-19 risk levels drop.
For full details and to sign up, go to ww.lagrandeparks.org/program/41339/after-school-program.
Fishtrap sets online writing workshop
ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap is launching its 2021-2022 season of workshops and seminars with an online writing course led by Nick Jaina, an Oregon Book Award finalist. “Refining Our Writing Voice Through Poetry” will be held on Wednesdays from Sept. 8 to 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.
“One of the core components of writing is developing a distinctive voice. We can look at poetry not just as a genre of writing, but as a way of viewing the world,” according to Jaina. “In this workshop we’ll work on developing a poetic heart to improve our writing, no matter what genre it might be.”
The cost of the workshop is $180. For more information and to register, go to www.fishtrap.org/poetry-workshop-with-nick-jaina.
births Grande Ronde Hospital
CALEY: Maverick Archer Cruise Caley, Aug. 13, 2021, son of Melissa Kropf and Taylor Caley, of La Grande. Grandparents are James and Lynette Kropf.
DIXON: Rowan Adelaida Dixon, Aug. 19, 2021, daughter of Meghan Anne Dixon and Trenton Lee Dixon, of Union. Grandparents are Lance and Suzi Dixon and Paul and Jennifer McDonough.
HUELTER: Holly Lynn Huelter, Aug. 10, 2021, daughter of Katelyn Laine Huelter and Nicholas Alvin Huelter, of Union. Grandparents are Brad and Jeanne Trisler and Chris and Donna Huelter.
WEBER: Beaux Weber, Aug. 18, 2021, son of Shelby Weber and Joshua Weber, of La Grande.
WHITCOMB: Landrey Darlene Whitcomb, Aug. 13, 2021, daughter of Courtney Whitcomb and Bud Whitcomb Jr., of La Grande. Grandparents are Michael and Darlene Key and Rick and Barb Whitcomb.
— The Observer
