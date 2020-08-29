Pick up school lunches for La Grande students beginning Monday
LA GRANDE — Beginning the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 31, La Grande School District will be serving grab-and-go lunches to the district’s K-12 students. Every school day, one meal per enrolled student may be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the main entrance of any of the three elementary schools. Meals must be eaten elsewhere.
All meals for students in kindergarten through eighth grade will be free. Meal charges for high school students will be determined by their status based on the Free & Reduced Meal application, which can be completed at lagrandesd.org. Anyone else may purchase a lunch for $3.80.
Unlike last spring, students must be identified when meals are picked. The use of student identification cards is strongly encouraged. Kindergarten through eighth-grade students received new ID cards at registration. High school students will use last year’s cards. Parents may pick up the meals for their children, but they must provide identification of each student.
For more information, contact Chris Panike (chris.panike@lagrandesd.org, 541-663-3206) or Char Hampton (char.hampton@lagrandesd.org, 541-663-3214).
Virtual learning academy sets Sept. 1 open house, classes begin Sept. 8
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Learning Academy, which offers students online-based education through IMESD, will begin classes Sept. 8. A virtual open house for LLA students and families will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 6-7 p.m. To join, use this link: https://meet.google.com/ink-gcjd-zia.
Based at the former Willow Elementary School, LLA is an alternative for La Grande School District students who are not participating in the comprehensive distance education model. The online curriculum is being provided by IMESD to meet the increased online demand this school year. Technology, including Chromebooks, may be picked up at Willow between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays. Call the district office at 541-663-3202 for more information.
Comments on ODOT I-84 interchange upgrade accepted until Monday
SALEM — The deadline is nearing for submitting comments on the Oregon Department of Transportation’s project that will replace the pavement along Interstate 84 between the Meacham and Kamela interchanges (exits 238 to 248) and upgrade several Umatilla County area traffic signals.
To find out if this project will impact you, visit the online open house at www.oregonevents.org/openhouse/i-84-meacham-kamela by Aug. 31 to view project details and leave your feedback.
The project will upgrade 10 miles of eastbound and westbound freeways from mileposts 238 to 248 in 2021 and 2022. The slow/truck lane will be rebuilt with concrete and the fast lane will receive new asphalt. The project also includes upgrading traffic signals along state routes in or near the communities of Hermiston, Pendleton, Umatilla, Stanfield and Milton-Freewater. You can also view the project information webpage anytime at https://go.usa.gov/xGxhR .
