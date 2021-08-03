MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — Dr. Gage Park, physical therapist, will be the guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Union County Retired Educators Thursday, Aug. 5. The gathering begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Cock ‘n’ Bull Restaurant in Pat’s Alley, La Grande.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Swim Club will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. at Pioneer Park, next to the pool. Any questions may be directed to the club president, Tatiana Ricker, at 541-963-5961.
BRIEFS Don’t miss last free music of the summer at Riverside Park
LA GRANDE — Enjoy free weekly live music at Riverside Park, North Spruce Street, La Grande, courtesy of the La Grande Arts Commission. The music begins each Thursday at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. The final August lineup is Blue Plate Special on Aug. 5, Shahayla on Aug. 12 and KC Kunkle and Madeline Ford close out this summer’s series on Aug. 19.
Back Country Bash is this weekend
JOSEPH — The Back Country Bash — a weekend of American/Red Dirt music — happens Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7, in Joseph. The weekend includes two nights of music, optional onsite camping, vendors, and an After Party Breakfast — all at the Harley Tucker Memorial Rodeo Grounds. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the music starts at 5:30 p.m. both days. For full details and to purchase advance tickets, go to www.backcountrybashjoseph.com. Tickets will also be sold at the gate, with a two-day pass available.
Sign up for classes at the Josephy Center
JOSEPH — Sign your kids up for art workshops at the Josephy Center. A class on Thursday, Aug. 12, children will learn the art of printmaking while designing a postcard. The following Thursday, Aug. 19, crafty youth can build their own kite from scratch. There are two sessions of each workshop: ages 5-8 from 10-11:15 a.m., and ages 9-12 from 1-2:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per workshop. The in-person classes are held at the Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N. Main St., Joseph. To ensure a spot in class, register soon at www.josephy.org.
August brings a class just for grown-ups, too. “Wine & Flower Arranging” is a two-hour gathering for the 21+ crowd on Saturday, Aug. 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Josephy Center. Sign up now to join instructor Dawn Highberger and arrange summer flowers while sipping your favorite wine. Tickets are $45. Sign up online or call 541-432-0505.
Thursday lecture series continues at Wallowa Lake Lodge
WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — This summer the Wallowa Lake Lodge is hosting a variety of free events, including talks on Thursdays at 7 p.m. The talk this week, on Aug. 5, will be given by Jude Graham, curator of the Wallowa County Museum in Joseph, who will tell the stories and drama associated with prohibition times in historic Joseph.
The following Thursday, Aug. 12, Wallowology will host a “Perseid Peaks” presentation at the lodge by D.J. Lincoln of the Wallowa Valley Astronomers. The annual Perseid meteor shower peaks in mid-August, with hundreds of meteors shooting across the summer sky.
— The Observer
