MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Veterans of Foreign Wars High Valley Post 4060, of Union, is having a formal meeting on Thursday, Sept. 2. All VFW members are encouraged to attend.
BRIEFS
OTEC hands out free energy-efficient light bulbs Sept. 1-2
LA GRANDE — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is giving away free energy-efficient and money-saving light bulbs on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 1-2, at its offices in Baker City, La Grande, Burns and John Day. Member-owners are invited to stop by for a five-pack of LED bulbs valued at $25.
According to a press release, LED light bulbs are one of today’s most energy-efficient and rapidly developing lighting technologies. The bulbs OTEC are handing out use at least 75% less energy and can last 25 times longer than incandescent light bulbs.
“We hope that with this giveaway of free LED light bulbs, it sets our members down a path of keeping their homes energy efficient,” said Joe Hathaway, OTEC’s communications manager.
The co-op offers rebates for member-owners who invest in energy-efficient equipment and also to those who purchase appliances or equipment locally. Learn more at www.otec.coop/programs-rebates.
Learn how to ready your garden for next year
COVE — A one-hour class on readying your garden for winter will be taught by Nella Mae Parks, of Cove’s Nella Mae’s Farm, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, via Zoom. “The Fall Garden” virtual class will begin at 6:30 p.m.
This time of year is perhaps the most important for setting up your best garden for next year, Parks said. Participants will learn about compost, cover crops, how to build and protect your soil over the winter, and what you can overwinter for winter and spring harvest.
For more information and to sign up, visit www.nellamaesfarm.com/events or call 541-910-4098.
Local students welcomed at Utah State University
LOGAN, Utah — Four Union County students were among the more than 4,000 first-year college students welcomed to the Utah State University campus as the university began the fall 2021 semester.
Attending Utah State at the USU Main campus are Abby Crews and Grace Perry, from La Grande, and Hunter Lind and Keanna Bingham, from North Powder.
“The energy, talents and enthusiasm this new cohort will bring to our campuses is greatly appreciated,” said President Noelle E. Cockett. “We look forward to seeing what the class of 2025 will accomplish and cannot wait to be a part of their academic growth and success.”
Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved from a small-town college tucked away in the Northern Utah mountains to a thriving research university. Students can choose from an array of academic and social opportunities at a university known throughout the world for its intellectual and technological leadership, according to the press release.
Art and science come together in weekly after-school program
LA GRANDE — A free outdoor after-school program will use art and science to guide middle-school students in discovering the stories of nature and themselves. Discover After School — a collaboration between Art Center East and La Grande Parks and Recreation — runs on Thursdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 21, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., offering free weekly field trips to Riverside Park and Pete’s Pond.
Parks and Rec will provide transportation to Riverside Park, and Pete’s Pond is a 1-mile walk from La Grande Middle School. The site is subject to change due to inclement weather or the accessibility needs of the group. Youth may get dirty and/or get paint on their clothes, and masks will be required.
For full details and to register, go to www.artcentereast.org/calendar/discover-after-school-program, call ACE at 541-624-2800 or email info@artcentereast.org.
— The Observer
