IMBLER — A special meeting of the Imbler School District Board of Directors to discuss the reopening plans for the upcoming school year will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5t at 7 p.m. in Room 1 of the high school. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the Imbler School Board.
LA GRANDE — The Union County Democratic Party will hold its Aug. 5 membership meeting via Zoom. The virtual meeting begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday. To register for this meeting, send your email contact information, address and phone number to rknop@eoni.com or call at 541-562-6289.
American Legion resumes bingo nights
LA GRANDE — Post 43 American Legion, 301 Fir St., La Grande, will begin its bingo season Thursday, Aug. 6. To protect yourself and others against the virus, face coverings are required and players must remain 10 feet apart. All are welcome. Cash only, please.
Neighbors Together food distribution site changes
ISLAND CITY — Neighbors Together of Union County is now distributing its weekly Fresh Alliance and monthly food pantry from the parking lot of Mountain Life Church, 10700 S. Walton Road, behind Walmart in Island City. Social distancing parameters are in place and face coverings are requested according to state guidelines.
Fresh Alliance is available every Tuesday morning, offering fresh foods that have been donated by Walmart and Safeway, such as produce, berries, milk, eggs, juice, bakery items and meats. This service is open to all. The time varies, depending on when the goods show up from local vendors. Bring your own shopping bag and arrive around 8 a.m.
On the last Saturday of the month, the La Grande Food Pantry opens between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. and closes at 10 a.m. On holiday weekends, the food pantry will be held a week early.
Contact Neighbors Together for more information at 541-0963-9126 or outreach.grv@gmail.com or go to www.neighborstogetherofunioncounty.org.
