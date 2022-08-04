LA GRANDE — Thursday storytime at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, is weekly at 10:30 a.m., open to kids of all ages and including songs, stories and a craft in the library’s Story Circle. This family-friendly event continues year-round.
The final Kid Craft Friday of the summer is on Aug. 5 from 3-4 p.m., for children ages 7-10. Children will make sock puppets this week. Supplies are provided.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, kids can sing, dance and play at this summer’s last Campfire Sing-Along, which begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Circle.
Next week, the Mystery Book Club, for adults, will meet on Monday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. Participants will discuss Sue Grafton’s “T is for Trespass.” New members are always welcome.
Check the library’s calendar of events at www.cookmemorial- library.org for activity details, visit the library’s Facebook page or call 541-962-1339.
Cowboy Action Fun Shoot happens Aug. 7
ENTERPRISE — Bring your revolvers, lever guns and shotguns to the Cowboy Action Fun Shoot slated for Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Eagle Cap Shooters’ gun range, 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise. Set up begins at 10 a.m., and the event gets underway at noon. There will be a potluck dinner afterward. For more information, call 541-263-2077.
Buffalo Peak hosts golf camp
UNION — Buffalo Peak Golf Course in Union is hosting a Junior Golf Camp Aug. 8-11, from 9-11 a.m. each day. The four-day camp is open to ages 7-17. Each session will cover different aspects of golf swing fundamentals. Classes may be divided into different age groups. Cost is $75 and includes snacks. For more information and to register, call the Golf Shop at 541-562-5527.
— The Observer
