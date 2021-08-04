Registration for youth soccer closes Aug. 6
ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Valley Youth Soccer is now taking registrations for children ages 5-13 who want to play in the 2021 season. WVYS President Jeff Yanke said 5-year-olds must have had their birthday by Sept. 1. Deadline to sign up is Friday, Aug. 6.
Yanke said the season was crippled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, with soccer workshops replacing the usual competitive play. There are typically a few hundred kids playing, he said.
Yanke said adult volunteers are needed, as well as board members, as this is his last year on the group’s board.
To register or for more information about volunteering, go to wallowavalleysoccer.org or email wallowavalleysoccer@gmail.com.
Catch live music in Wallowa County
ENTERPRISE, WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — Two bands will each perform twice in the coming weeks in Wallowa County — and it’s all free.
On Thursday, Aug. 5, the husband and wife team of Matt Bell and Joy Patterson, better known as The Bad Penny Pleasuremakers, entertain on the lawn outside the Wallowa County Courthouse in Enterprise from 5:30-7 p.m. The next night, Friday, Aug. 6, the duo’s unique and danceable sound will emanate from the Wallowa Lake Lodge deck beginning at 5 p.m.
The following week, the Courthouse Concert Series in Enterprise features Ghost Wind on Thursday, Aug. 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m. If you miss that show, you can catch their country/rock/blues music from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, on the deck at the Wallowa Lake Lodge.
Free open jam sessions held twice a month
LA GRANDE — Direct Music Source, 1206 Adams Ave., La Grande, is hosting a free open jam session on the first and third Saturdays of each month. All are welcome to play, sing or just listen, from 4-6 p.m. The next gatherings are Aug. 7 and Aug. 21.
Josephy Center calls for ‘Little Works’
JOSEPH — There’s a new call to artists from the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture for the upcoming “Little Works Exhibition.”
For this exhibit, the center is asking for little works of any 2D or 3D media that fit into an imaginary 7-inch-by-7-inch-by-7-inch box. Frames, stands and all other presentation hardware are included.
All works must be for sale.
To submit works for consideration, email images to exhibits@josephy.org and use “Little Works” in the subject line. Include title, medium, dimensions, year completed and price for each piece submitted.
The deadline for submissions is midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The exhibit will be displayed Oct. 6 through Nov. 22, with an opening reception at the Joseph Center on Oct. 8.
— EO Media Group
