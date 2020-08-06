MEETINGS
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session Thursday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. in Room 1 of the high school. New business includes the suicide prevention plan, and old business will cover the Imbler Virtual Academy. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the Imbler School Board.
• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will convene for a regular session Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. Due to social distancing, the meeting will be available online, by phone and on by the Blue Mountain Translator District. See the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org for meeting access information. Action items on the agenda include a meal price increase, the reopening plan and changes to the 2020-2021 school district calendar.
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District will have its monthly board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, contact Kim George, Union RFPD clerk, at 541-910-3114.
BRIEFS
Eagle Cap Shooters hosts Saturday matches
ENTERPRISE — The Eagle Cap Shooters Association is planning a long-range precision rifle match Saturday, Aug. 8, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shooters will compete in multiple stages, shooting steel targets from different firing positions at varying distances out to 1,000 yards.
Register Friday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m., or when the gate opens at 7 a.m. Saturday. Dry camping is available (vault toilet and potable water on site). Lunch on Saturday will be provided.
The club hosts various shooting events on most Saturdays. Also, an open range day, at which non-members can shoot for $15, will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. Events are held at the Eagle Cap Shooters Range 7 miles north of Enterprise (from Highway 3, turn right on Ant Flat Road and drive 1 mile farther). For more information, go to www.eaglecapshooters.com.
Join Community Connection’s advisory council
LA GRANDE — Community Connection, based in La Grande, is seeking seniors or people who provide services to seniors to join its advisory council. The council meets every other month and makes recommendations to Community Connection on the services it provides to seniors. Call 541-963-7532 for more details and an application.
