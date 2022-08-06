MEETINGS
• PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District Board of Directors meets for a regular session at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the IMESD building, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton. The agenda and Zoom access information is available on the InterMountain ESD website, www.imesd.k12.or.us.
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the La Grande School District Board of Directors begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the District Office Board Room at 1305 N. Willow. The meeting will be available in person, online and via phone. See the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org for meeting access information.
BRIEFS
Parks and Recreation’s last camp of the summer features favorite activities for youth
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Parks and Recreation Department’s final summer day camp is called “Summer’s Greatest Hits,” held Aug. 15-19 at the Rotary Pavilion in Pioneer Park. Throughout the summer campers voted on favorite activities, and these will be featured throughout the week.
The camp is open to children who have finished kindergarten and older. Full-day camp is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., $60 for the week. Half-day camp is 8 a.m. to noon, $100 for the week.
Both half-day and full-day campers will be provided lunch at the Riveria Activity Center. Campers will walk or commute from Pioneer Park to Riveria at 11:15 a.m., have lunch, then return to Pioneer Park by 12:15 p.m.
Check on availability and register at https://secure.rec1.com/OR/la-grande-or/catalog or call 541-962-1352.
Catch an outdoor concert Aug. 11 at Riverside Park
LA GRANDE — A free concert by Russ Kofoed will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Riverside Park, corner of North Spruce Street and Fruitdale Lane, La Grande. If the weather is bad, the music will happen inside the pavilion. The Riverside Concert Series offers concerts on Thursdays during the summer. The last concert of the season will be Aug. 18, featuring Brian Mandella.
EOU climbing wall open by appointment
LA GRANDE — The climbing wall at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, is open to the public by appointment. Summer hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 5-8 p.m. The wall is on the second-floor east balcony of the gym in Quinn Coliseum. Schedule an appointment at www.eououtdoor.youcanbook.me.
The facility is open to the general public, including reservations for birthday parties, church groups, nonprofit organizations and school groups. All climbers must sign a document stating they will adhere to all EOU and OAP infectious disease guidelines and protocols.
Visit the Union County Museum this summer
UNION — The Union County Museum, 331 S. Main St., Union, is open Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located in the center of Union’s historic district, the museum has expanded some exhibits and continues to feature longtime collections. This year, the museum is celebrating 25 years of being home to the “Cowboys Then & Now” exhibit. Also, visitors may access photos and archived books for research on family history.
General admission is $5, seniors are $4, students are $3, and children younger than 6 are free. Membership and season passes start at $10.
For more information, go to www.ucmuseumoregon.com or call 541-562-6003. Anyone interested in volunteering at the museum can email Raye Clark, volunteer coordinator, at history@ucmuseumoregon.com.
