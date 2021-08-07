MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE —The Union County Chapter of Health Care for All Oregon will meet Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6 pm. via Zoom. On the agenda is a discussion of future activities. Those who are not happy with their health insurance are invited to join others looking for solutions. For more information and a link to the meeting, email unioncounty@hcao.org.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire District’s board will meet Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City. Call 541-910-3114 for more information.
BRIEFS Support documentary at special screening
LA GRANDE — The community is invited to attend a screening of “George Venn: The Literary Lion of La Grande” on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande.
This short documentary on writer and poet George Venn, a fixture in Western American literature, according to a press release, is a launching point for a full-feature documentary by Portland-based filmmaker Erik Schultz. General admission is $5 and goes to support the campaign. Purchase tickets at www.eofilmfest.com/tickets/
The doors will open at 7 p.m. for refreshments and a social hour. A presentation, the screening and a Q&A with George Venn and the filmmaker begins at 8 p.m.
Josephy Center calls for ‘Little Works’
JOSEPH — There’s a new call to artists from the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture for the upcoming “Little Works Exhibition.”
For this exhibit, the center is asking for little works of any 2D or 3D media that fit into an imaginary 7-inch-by-7-inch-by-7-inch box. All works must be for sale.
To submit works for consideration, email images to exhibits@josephy.org and use “Little Works” in the subject line. Include title, medium, dimensions, year completed and price for each piece submitted. The deadline for submissions is midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The exhibit will be displayed Oct. 6 through Nov. 22, with an opening reception at the Josephy Center on Oct. 8. Contact 541-432-0505 or info@josephy.org for more details.
— The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.