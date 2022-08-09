Virtual summit focuses on support for caregivers of veterans
WALLA WALLA — The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, 77 Wainwright Drive, Walla Walla, is hosting the 2022 Caregiver Support Summit, a virtual educational event, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The summit is designed to provide assistance, training and resources to support caregivers. This year’s summit will include several presentations on the subject of suicide prevention, plus a question and answer session.
LA GRANDE — The Autism Society’s annual Color the Blues for Autism Walk and Family Fun Day is on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds, La Grande. All registered walkers receive an event T-shirt and lunch. Participants may also register the day of the event and/or attend without walking.
Also, organizers are looking for volunteers to throw color at the walkers. All ages are welcome — this is a fun activity for children. To sign up to walk or to volunteer, email juliekayd@autismsocietyoregon.org. or text 541-786-5087.
Sign up for free summer health challenge at Nature’s Pantry
LA GRANDE — Nature’s Pantry, 1907 Fourth St., La Grande, hosts two health challenges a year. The summer “Vibrant You” challenge takes place Aug. 21-Sept. 17, with a launch meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18. The free four-week challenge includes discounts, prizes, encouragement and accountability. “It’s about learning small habits that lead to big changes and vibrant health for life. It’s about progress, not perfection,” according to a press release. For more information and to sign up, visit www.natures-pantry.life, call Nature’s Pantry at 541-963-7955 or stop by the store, open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday.
