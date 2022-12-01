Delivery of poinsettias to Island City Elementary may be delayed
ISLAND CITY — Due to the forecasted weather in the Cascade passes, delivery of the poinsettias sold by Island City Elementary School students may be delayed or disrupted. The pickup time has been pushed back to 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the school’s gym. If this time needs to be rescheduled, the school district will send out information as soon as possible. For updates, visit www.lagrandesd.org or call the school at 541-663-3271
Sign up now for kids’ Mystery Book Club at the library
LA GRANDE — Registration opens Thursday, Dec. 1, for Cook Memorial Library’s Mystery Book Club for Kids. This club is for children ages 9-2 (no exceptions). Registration is required and books are provided. The club will meet the last Tuesday of the month in January, February and March from 3-4 p.m. The books will be “The Case of the Smuggler’s Curse” by Mark Dawson, “A Capitol Crime” by Carolyn Keene and “Midnight at the Barclay Hotel” by Fleur Bradley.
Faith Lutheran Church hosts holiday bazaar Dec. 3
LA GRANDE — Koinonia, a women’s fellowship group at Faith Lutheran Church, is having a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church, 104 S. 12th St., La Grande. There will be Christmas decorations, baked goods and gift items. The proceeds will be used for a variety of services and support.
Get your picture taken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 3 in La Grande
LA GRANDE — Santa Claus will be at Northeast Oregon Physical Therapy, 301 Fourth St., La Grande, from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Children will be able to pose for pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the session. Photographs will be taken for free or a donation in support of the 2022 TRIBE MC NOMADS toy drive.
Holiday music festival returns to EOU
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University will once again be bringing in the holiday cheer and at The Observer’s 30th annual Holiday Music Festival. This year’s festival will be on Dec. 3 and 4 at EOU’s McKenzie Theatre in Loso Hall and feature performances by EOU students and community members.
The concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Red Cross Drug, the EOU Bookstore or at www.eou.edu/music.
