MEETINGS
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District will have a board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. online via Zoom. For more information and a link to attend the meeting, contact Kim George, Union RFPD clerk, at 541-910-3114 or union.rfpd@outlook.com.
BRIEFS
Cove toy drive accepting donations through Dec. 18
COVE — Cheri’s Main Street Salon in Cove is hosting the 22nd annual toy drive benefiting the town’s children. Donations of new unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the salon, 603 Main St., through Dec 18. The toys will then be distributed on Dec. 19 at the Cove Methodist Church. Toys stay in the Cove area. For more information, contact Cheri at 541-568-5069
Philly trip group selling Christmas trees while supplies last
UNION COUNTY — Imbler, Elgin and homeschooled students in Union County are selling Christmas trees to raise funds for a future excursion to Philadelphia. The tree lot is in the parking lot at the corner of Island Avenue and Walton Road, La Grande, and is open Fridays from 2-8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
Only noble firs are available this year. Cost is $65 for trees less than 7 feet tall, and $70 for trees 7 feet and taller. The trees were grown in Molalla. The supply is limited.
Public health protocols will be in place at the tree lot. Appointments may also be made by calling Aimee at 541-786-2388, Jen at 541-805-9316 or Katie at 541-910-5284.
