• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Planning Commission will meet for a work session Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting may be attended virtually on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/Cityof-
LaGrande). No decisions are made at work sessions, and public comments and questions generally are not entertained. The commission will continue a discussion of short-term rental code changes.
• LA GRANDE — A meeting of the La Grande School District Board of Directors begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the district office’s boardroom at 1305 N. Willow. The meeting will be available in person, online and via phone. Access information is available on the agenda posted at www.lagrandesd.org.
On the agenda is a public forum to discuss the consideration of a four-day school week. To sign up to speak during a public forum, contact Debra Comfort at 541-663-3202 or email debra.comfort@lagrandesd.org. The board will also meet in executive session to consider a complaint against a public officer or employee.
• LA GRANDE — Union Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the OSU Extension Office, 10507 N. McAlister Road, Island City. The meeting may also be accessed by computer or phone with links provided at www.unionswcd.org/about-us.html. Principal subjects to be discussed are monthly financial statements, staff reports and partner agency reports. Call 541-963-1313 for more information.
BRIEFS Last Cove senior lunch of 2022 will be served Dec. 20
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month (except holidays). Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon.
The next meal is Tuesday, Dec. 20. The menu is baked ham or chicken, scalloped potatoes, ambrosia salad, salad bar and rolls, with apple pie for dessert.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 1-907-299-6072 by Dec. 14.
This will be the final Cove senior meal of 2022. The lunches will resume after the holidays.
