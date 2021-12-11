MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Community Landscape and Forestry Commission meets Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom videoconference. For the meeting link or other information, contact Stu Spence, Parks and Recreation director, at sspence@cityoflagrande.org or 541-962-1348.
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the La Grande Rural Fire District Board will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the fire hall. For more information, call Kim George at 541-910-3114.
• PENDLETON — A regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Service District will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton.
BRIEFS Library shows free movie for teens
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library’s Teen Mid-Week Movie takes place the third Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. in the Community Room. The next film is on Dec. 15. The free gathering is open to anyone in middle school or high school. Call the library at 541-962-1339 or visit www.cookmemoriallibrary.org for the movie title and other activities for teens. Masks are required for indoor events.
Union’s food pantry open Dec. 17
UNION — The Union community food bank will be open from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St. The food pantry is open to all on the third Friday of each month.
Wednesdays are bingo night in Union County
UNION, ELGIN — The Veterans of Foreign Wars High Valley Post 4060 in Union has resumed hosting weekly bingo games Wednesday evenings. All are welcome to join in at the VFW Hall, 518 Main St. Doors open at 5 p.m., with early-bird games at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. The last game of the evening is the jackpot, and organizers say players could win up to $500.
For those on the other end of the valley, bingo games are offered at the Elgin Community Center, 260 N. 10th Ave., hosted by the Elgin Lions Club on Wednesdays. Doors open at 6 p.m., and games begin at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Union County Senior Center lunch menu
Takeout meals: On Dec. 13-14, pick up 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at front door; beginning Dec. 15, pick up meals from noon to 1 p.m. at kitchen’s back door. Dine-in meals: begins Wednesday, Dec. 15. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5.
DEC. 13-17
Monday: cheeseburger, fries, fresh fruit, pudding.
Tuesday: teriyaki chicken over rice, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, cookie.
Wednesday: fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad greens, fresh fruit, dessert. No charge for lunch today in celebration of return of in-person dining.
Thursday: Cobb salad, potato chowder, baked bread, fruit, dessert.
Friday: Salisbury steak over noodles, steamed vegetables, salad greens, fresh fruit, dessert.
— The Observer
