Meetings & Briefs
MEETINGS
• ISLAND CITY — The Island City City Council’s monthly meeting begins at 7 pm. Monday, Dec. 14. On the agenda is the approval, appointment and swearing in of Mayor-elect David Comfort.
• COVE — The Cove City Council will hold a work session Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. to review proposed municipal court documents. The public may attend virtually. The instructions are available on the city's website: www.cityofcove.org
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. in room 1 of the Imbler High School to consider approving a resolution to send Gov. Kate Brown a letter requesting in-person instruction.
• BAKER CITY — The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m. OTEC’s headquarters are at 4005 23rd St., Baker City. For more information, contact Michele Grove, OTEC administrative assistant, at 541-524-2853 or mgrove@otecc.com.
• PENDLETON — The Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Service District will meet for a regular session Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. at the IMESD, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton.
BRIEFS
Deadline for decorating contest is Tuesday
LA GRANDE — Entry and nomination forms for this year’s county-wide Holiday Decorating Competition must be submitted to the Union County Chamber by Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. The forms are available at www.visitunioncounty.org or by calling 541-963-8588. You may enter your home or business in the contest or nominate decorations you admire.
Judging will take place between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19-23 and will be based on what can be seen from the street. Winners will receive trophies and prizes, including energy credits from Oregon Trail Electric Co-op.
The judges will consider unique design and creative use of lights and decorations, maximum energy efficiency, presentation and use of a holiday-spirited theme.
— The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.