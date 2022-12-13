MEETINGS
• UNION — The Union School Board will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. at the high school athletic complex. School district policy will be one of the subjects discussed at the meeting.
BRIEFS Contribute to OTEC holiday toy drive
BAKER CITY — Those looking to help a local child in need of some holiday cheer are invited to participate in Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative’s annual holiday toy drive. Based in Baker City and servicing residents in four Eastern Oregon counties, including Union County, OTEC is urging its member-owners to donate new, unwrapped toys for all ages to any of OTEC’s four offices through Friday, Dec. 16. Anyone with questions can email OTEC at communications@otec.coop or call 541-523-2847.
Holiday fun to be found at Cook Memorial Library
LA GRANDE — A free showing of the movie “Elf” begins at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande, in the Community Room. The film is rated PG. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult the entire duration of the film.
On Saturday, Dec. 17, a special Santa Storytime happens from 9-11:30 a.m. in the Community Room. Come for the stories and to hang out with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will be in attendance and available for photos.
The library is at 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. To learn more, call 541-962-1339 or visit www.cookmemoriallibrary.org and the library’s social media.
ACE offers free holiday take-and-make kits
LA GRANDE — Art Center East is offering limited edition free holiday-themed take-and-make kits. The holiday kits are available until Friday, Dec. 23, or until supplies run out. Children ages 18 and younger may receive a maximum of two free kits. Donations are always welcome.
The art center’s take-and-make arts learning kits are available free to children and teens thanks to the Art Center East Youth Arts Learning Fund with support from the Avista Foundation, Horizon Credit Union, Oregon Community Foundation, Oregon Cultural Trust, Reser Family Foundation, Roundhouse Foundation, Soroptimist International of La Grande and Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation.
Josephy Center hosts fundraising holiday concert Dec. 18
JOSEPH — A holiday concert to raise money for the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance and the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture will be held Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at the center, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. A $10 donation is suggested, according to a press release. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Holiday treats will be served.
The concert will feature the Burns Family, Calico Bones, Janis Carper, Amy Fairchild, the Hobbs Family, Meredith Lane, Carolyn Lochert, Shannon McNerney, Heidi Muller and Bob Webb and Laura Skovlin.
The live concert comes after two years of being online only because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The alliance and the center have been frequent partners in pairing music with visual art to bring an even richer experience to their patrons, stated the press release.
