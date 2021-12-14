• LA GRANDE — A virtual meeting of the Union County Chapter of Health Care for All Oregon will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. The agenda includes a call to action for current health care legislation as well as elections and plans for 2022. This is the last chance to purchase raffle tickets for a Ellen Krieger quilt drawing to be held in January. Email unioncounty@hcao.org for more information and to request access to the meeting.
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, in the District Office Board Room at 1305 N. Willow. The meeting will be available in person, online and via phone. Meeting access information is included on the agenda posted at www.lagrandesd.org.
BRIEFS
Dec. 15 is deadline for entering county-wide decorating contest
UNION COUNTY — The deadline for entering Union County’s third annual Holiday Decorating Competition is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. Entrees will be judged based on unique designs and creative use of lights, energy efficiency and overall presentation. Displays will be judged Dec. 15-18 and must be visible from the street. To enter or nominate a display, call the Union County Chamber of Commerce at 541-963-8588 or go to www.visitunioncounty.org.
Task force seeks public input on health care legislation
LA GRANDE — The public is invited to participate with the Oregon Legislature’s SB770-1 Task Force in creating an equitable, affordable and comprehensive system of delivering single-payer universal health care to all Oregonians. A meeting via Zoom will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, from 1-4 p.m. Go to https://www.hcao.org/sb770-1 and click “Follow the Task Force” to get information about the meeting and how to participate.
Next Cove senior meal is scheduled for Dec. 21
COVE — A Cove senior Christmas lunch is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 21. Senior meals are shared at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. The Dec. 21 menu is baked ham and chicken, scalloped potatoes, ambrosia salad, rolls, salad bar and apple pie.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 1-907-299-6072 as soon as possible.
The Observer
