MEETINGS
• COVE — The Cove City Council is meeting for a work session to review proposed municipal court documents at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. For instructions on connecting virtually, go to www.cityofcove.org.
• HERMISTON — The Dec. 16 meeting of the InterMountain Education Service District Board of Directors has been moved to the Punkin Center building in Hermiston, 290 W. Punkin Center Road. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
BRIEFS
Autism-friendly Santa ready for virtual visits
PORTLAND — The Autism Society of Oregon is organizing virtual autism-friendly visits with Santa via Zoom. The 10-minute visits are open to all ages and the whole family is welcome. Appointments are being scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, from 1-3 p.m., and more dates are in the works. To take advantage of this stress-free interaction with Kris Kringle, email events@autismsocietyoregon.org or call 503-636-1676.
Don't miss Wednesday's hot chocolate drive-thru
LA GRANDE — La Grande High School invites the community to come to its hot chocolate drive-thru Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held in front of the high school, the fundraiser will support the LHS Associated Student Body.
ACE hosts community open mic
LA GRANDE — The final Arts Center East Writing Project gathering of the year will be a virtual community open mic beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. All are welcome to join — share a piece of original writing or sit back and listen. More information and the link is available by calling Art Center East at 541-624-2800 or by clicking on the event at www.artcentereast.org/calendar.
