UNION — The Union Sportsman Club is hosting a meat shoot on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the club’s range, just east of Union off the Medical Springs Highway. The event begins at 9 a.m. All shooters are welcome and breakfast and lunch will be available. For more information call Dave at 541-910-5728.
Join the Reindeer Run fun Dec. 17
LA GRANDE — The annual Reindeer Run is slated for Saturday, Dec. 17, in La Grande. Runners are encouraged to dress up like a reindeer, elf or other holiday character and join the fun for an approximately 4-mile run visiting various care facilities over a 2-hour period. Meet at 10 a.m. at EONI, 216 Chestnut St.
Organizers say, “We carry on this annual tradition of awesomeness by spontaneously singing some Christmas songs to spread some holiday cheer. No cost, no timing, no pressure to go fast. We usually make a few people smile, high-five who we can and we laugh at our own jokes.”
ISLAND CITY — The Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary will hold its annual Christmas potluck on Monday, Dec. 19, beginning at noon, at Island City’s City Hall. Members are asked to bring their favorite holiday dish and serving utensils. To learn more, call Calli at 541-963-1531.
