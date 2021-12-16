LA GRANDE — The Neighbors Together emergency woodlot will be giving wood-burning households in financial need up to a cord of firewood on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. Donations will be accepted but are not required. The woodlot is at 3309 N. Umatilla St. in La Grande. For more information visit www.neighborstogetherofunioncounty.org or call 541-963-9126.
Live Nativity performances planned
ENTERPRISE — Four half-hour performances of a live reenactment of the Nativity begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19, next to the Wallowa Valley Eye Clinic in Enterprise, 515 W. North St. There will also be free cookies and hot chocolate. Donations are welcome.
Wallowology hosts winter solstice celebration
JOSEPH — Wallowology and Wallowa Resources are hosting three opportunities to learn about and celebrate next week’s winter solstice, the longest night of the year. On Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and again on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., there will be activities for the whole family and hot apple cider at Wallowology, 508 N. Main St., Joseph.
Also on Dec. 21, all are invited to a solstice lantern walk, led by a Wallowology naturalist. Meet at the main Iwetemlaykin parking lot on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a hike into the park. Bring your own lantern or drop by Wallowology beforehand to make your own.
— The Observer
