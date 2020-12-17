MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Fair Board will meet via Zoom Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. For instructions on how to join, email Heather Rajkovich at rhrajkovich6212@outook.com.
BRIEFS
Wallowa Valley talent featured at festive online concert
ENTERPRISE — The annual Wallowa Valley Music Alliance holiday concert will be virtual this year. The presentation of festive seasonal music begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, and will be accessible at www.wvmusicalliance.org and the alliance’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Artists featured for this virtual performance include Jimmy Bivens, Bart Budwig and Cooper Trail, Janis Carper, Mark Eubanks, Nicole Freshley, Harmony Rising, The Hobbs Family, Rebecca Lenahan, Carolyn Lochert, Heidi Muller and Bob Webb, Brian Oliver, John Raines, Gail Swart and Bailey Vernam.
