• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. in room 1 of Imbler High School. The board will set aside 30 minutes for public comments, specifically geared toward the school week. If you would like to speak, you can simply attend the meeting and sign up to speak. No action will be taken by the board at the December meeting on the school week, but comments will be welcomed and heard.
• SUMMERVILLE — A special meeting of the Summerville Cemetery District will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the cemetery’s chapel. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the pricing of the new columbarium niches. This is an open session and the public is welcome to attend.
BRIEFS
North End community gathers for annual chili feed, dessert auction
FLORA — The North End Grange at Flora will hold its annual chili feed and dessert auction Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at the grange, 81029 Flora Lane, according to a press release. The event will boast “some of the best homemade desserts,” according to the release.
Admission for adults is $8. For children ages 5-12, admission is $3. Rumor has it that Santa will be at the party. For more information, contact Sandy Mallory at 541-828-7765.
