• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. in room 1 of Imbler High School. The board will set aside 30 minutes for public comments, specifically geared toward the school week. If you would like to speak, you can simply attend the meeting and sign up to speak. No action will be taken by the board at the December meeting on the school week, but comments will be welcomed and heard.

The Observer

