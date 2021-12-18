• IMBLER — A regular session of the Imbler School District Board of Directors is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. in Room 1 of the high school. The public is welcome to attend.
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District Board will meet Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, contact Kim George, Union RFPD clerk, at 541-910-3114 or union.rfpd@outlook.com.
BRIEFS GRH Auxiliary to celebrate holidays
ISLAND CITY — The Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary won’t have a Christmas potluck this year, but the auxiliary’s next gathering will include treats and a chance to wish others a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Coffee, tea and refreshments will be available at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:30 a.m., at Island City City Hall on Monday, Dec. 20.
Wallowology hosts solstice celebration
JOSEPH — Wallowology and Wallowa Resources invite all to celebrate next week’s winter solstice, which happens Tuesday, Dec. 21. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., there will be activities for the whole family and hot apple cider at Wallowology, 508 N. Main St., Joseph. And at 5 p.m. a Wallowology naturalist will lead a solstice lantern walk, beginning at the main Iwetemlaykin parking lot. Bring your own lantern or drop by Wallowology beforehand to make your own. Visit www.wallowology.org for full details and more information about Wallowology’s winter offerings.
