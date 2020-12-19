MEETINGS
ELGIN — The Elgin School Board will meet Monday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Stella Mayfield School. Attendance is a discussion item.
LA GRANDE — A fundraising “Deck Your Halls” sale is underway at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. Donated original art and art prints for sale at a deep discount are available in the Co-Op Gallery. The center is open (with limited occupancy) Wednesday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Half of the proceeds will go toward staying open through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the center will use the remaining funds for its ADA campaign. The “Deck Your Halls” sale will run until Jan. 31, 2021.
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is seeking volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104.
