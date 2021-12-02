Union welcomes holiday season with Dec. 4 festival
UNION — The annual Winter Wonderland in Union is set for Saturday, Dec. 4. There will be vendors and holiday festivities at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St., from noon to 4:30 p.m. The downtown lighted parade begins at 5 p.m., followed by the tree lighting and VFW chili feed. Buffalo Peak Golf Course, 1224 E. Fulton St., also is hosting an open house from 6-8 p.m. with holiday treats and shopping.
Dec. 4 brings bazaar bonanza
LA GRANDE — A number of holiday bazaars are set for Saturday, Dec. 4, in La Grande, supporting local makers, organizations and churches. Look for homemade gift options, vendors, sweets, meals and online auctions.
A Christmas Bazaar fundraiser for the La Grande Philly Group will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gym at the Riveria Activity Center, 2609 N Second St.
Admission to the Delta Epsilon Holiday Market at the Union County Fairgrounds, 3604 N. Second St., is canned food or a package of diapers for the DHS food bank. The sale goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Santa will be there between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
La Grande bazaars are also happening at the Nazarene Church, 109 18th St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at the Market Place, 1101 Washington Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your kids and your pets for photos with Santa from noon to 2 p.m.
‘The Big’ exhibit opens Dec. 3 with reception
LA GRANDE — “The Big,” Art Center East’s annual open exhibit, begins with a reception and the giving of awards on Friday, Dec. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at the center, 2006 Penn Ave., La Grande.
“The Big” exhibit serves multiple purposes: it celebrates local and regional artists, creates awareness of the value of arts in our communities, and raises funds for community arts programming at ACE. The judge this year is multimedia artist Robert Anders of Baker City. The exhibit will be up through Jan. 29, 2022.
All shooters welcome at Dec. 5 meat shoot
UNION — The Union Sportsman’s Club invites all shooters to a meat shoot at the clubhouse beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The range is off Highway 203 about a quarter mile east of town. Lunch and shells will be available to purchase. For more details call Dave at 541-910-5728.
