MEETINGS
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District Board will meet Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the fire hall. The monthly board meeting begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call 541-910-3114 or email union.rfpd@outlook.com.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the east meeting room of the Joseph Building, 1106 K Ave. Public transportation will be one of the subjects discussed. The public can attend in person, via phone or online via Zoom. Access information and the agenda is available at the county’s website.
LA GRANDE — In-person volunteer trainings for the Union County Warming Station are being held this week. The next two sessions are on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22. The training sessions begin at 5:15 p.m. at the warming station’s new location, 501 Third St., La Grande.
The session are for volunteers who have not taken the updated training in the last two months. To sign up and for full details, call trainers/facilitators: Maggie Mayhem at 541-910-3056 and Stephanie VanLeuven at 541-910-3360.
UNION — Santa Claus will be at the Union Carnegie Library on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 21-23. Stop by the library and have your photo taken with St. Nick between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
LA GRANDE — The Traveling Lantern Theatre Company presents “The Story of Ebenezer Scrooge,” also known as “A Christmas Carol,” on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. The performance is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.
— The Observer
