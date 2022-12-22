LA GRANDE — Dance away the after-Christmas blues on Monday, Dec. 26, at a country swing dance night at the Riveria Activity Center, corner of Second Street and Y Avenue, La Grande. Lessons will be offered from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for $10 per person or $15 per couple. The cost includes attending the dance that follows the lesson. The cost for the dance alone, 7:30-9:30 p.m., is $5 per person. RSVP by texting 541-786-2259.
City suspends two-hour parking on Fridays this month
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande is continuing the tradition of suspending the downtown two-hour parking limit on Fridays in December This is a cooperative effort started more than 10 years ago at the request of the Union County Chamber of Commerce to give people a little extra time and ease while shopping downtown.
Nature’s Pantry hosts turkey drive
LA GRANDE — Nature’s Pantry, 1907 Fourth St., La Grande, is hosting a campaign to provide turkeys for people in need. The store will match every dollar donated to the cause through Dec. 30. For additional information or to arrange a donation, text or call 541-963-7955, email info@naturespantry.life, or stop by the store (open Sunday-Friday).
According to its website, Nature’s Pantry is a God-centered company whose mission is to love in action and make a powerfully positive impact by serving the community’s health needs through exceptional nutrition, supplementation, service, education, healthy lifestyle choices and business practices.
Sign up for the improved AARP Smart Driver class
LA GRANDE — The next AARP Driver Safety class in Union County is planned for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. The course will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with a break for lunch (the hospital cafeteria will be open), and hospital mask rules will be enforced.
Participants will refresh their driving skills, get up-to-date information on new rules of the road and learn research-based strategies to increase safety while behind the wheel. There is not a test, and those who complete the course may be eligible to receive an auto insurance discount.
The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. To register and for more information, call the instructor, Fred Moore, at 541-910-9797.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.