BRIEFS
First Cove senior meal of 2021 served Jan. 5
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are picked up in front of Founders Hall instead of being served inside. The lunch will be handed out from noon to 12:30 p.m. Enter the driveway in front of the Ascension Founders Hall on Church Street from the north.
The menu for Jan. 5, 2021, is meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, green salad, roll and applesauce cake. There is a $5 charge per meal. If you haven't been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Wednesday, Dec. 30, to order your meal.
Sunday's rimfire silhouette shoot open to all
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rifle and Pistol Club is hosting a .22 rimfire silhouette shoot the first Sunday of the month through April at the club's river range on Highway 244 (Interstate 84 exit 252, then 3 miles west on the Ukiah-Hilgard Highway). The next will take place Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The monthly events are open to the public and begin at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $5. Eye and ear protection is required. Rifles or pistols, with no restrictions on sights. For more information, call Gary at 541-786-0809, go to www.lgrpc.com or visit the club's Facebook page.
