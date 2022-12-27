Scholarships available for 2023 Summer Fishtrap conference
ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap is accepting applications for 2023 Summer Fishtrap scholarships through Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Fishtrap values the place writing can hold in a person’s life and recognizes that there may be obstacles that prevent a writer from being able to register for Summer Fishtrap. Thanks to the generous support from foundations, individuals and local businesses, Fishtrap is able to offer several scholarship opportunities to help offset some of the costs of attending the annual Summer Fishtrap conference at Wallowa Lake Lodge.
A scholarship covers registration fees for the Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers, July 10-16, 2023, which includes a weeklong writing workshop, readings, activities, panel discussions and special events. More than that, scholarships are an opportunity for writers to build, connect with and be inspired by a community of writers and teachers in the beautiful setting of Wallowa Lake.
Youth Scholarships applications will be available beginning in March 2023. Learn more at www.fishtrap.org.
