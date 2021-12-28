Community Band Northeast to resume rehearsals in January
LA GRANDE — Community Band Northeast will resume rehearsals on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Groth Recital Hall, in Loso Hall at EOU in La Grande. The group’s first concert will be March 14. Musicians of all ages and abilities are welcome to share the pleasure of playing together in an ensemble, improving their musical skills and bringing musical entertainment to the community. Rehearsals run from 7-9 p.m. Per EOU’s policy, all members will be required to present proof of being fully vaccinated.
BlueMountaineers plan New Year’s Eve partyLA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers will play live on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, from 6-9 p.m. at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. The evening will include a finger-food potluck and door prizes. Admission is $5, or free for ages 12 and younger.
Community Center plans
year-end funding drive
UNION — The Catherine Creek Community Center will be closed Dec. 20-30 and then reopen on Friday, Dec. 31, for a year-end funding drive. The community is invited to come by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a tour and free hot chocolate. To learn more about the center and the ways it serves the community, visit www.catherinecreekcommunitycenter.com.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.