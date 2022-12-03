Grande Ronde Community Band plays Dec. 5 at Eastern Oregon University
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Community Band, formerly Community Band Northeast, will present its first concert of the season Monday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. in McKenzie Theatre in Loso Hall at Eastern Oregon University.
Under the direction of Russ Carpenter, the band will perform a variety of works including marches, symphonic band arrangements and holiday music. The band is a community endeavor, with performers of all ages from Union and Baker counties. Admission is free, and donations are welcome.
Annual food drive includes raffle
LA GRANDE — Wheatland Insurance’s annual food drive, which supports local charity organizations, is accepting non-perishable donations through Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the office, 1901 Adams Ave., La Grande. Those who donate will be entered into a raffle for a $100 Visa gift card.
Donations are needed for both people and pets. Food ideas for people: canned soup, single-serve fruit cups and pudding cups, instant oatmeal, hot drink packets, ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese and canned tuna or chicken. Pet supply ideas: kitty litter, dry dog food and cat food, toys, leashes, collars, treats and clean blankets.
‘Angel’ gifts collection ends Dec. 8
LA GRANDE — Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande, is partnering with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which provides holiday gifts for children around the country. Local donations will help provide gifts for local children. To participate, visit ACE and select an Angel Tag from the tree. Purchase gifts using the information on the tag, then drop the gifts off at the art center during gallery hours: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The deadline for delivering gifts is 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
New members welcome at book club for teens at Cook Memorial Library
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library’s book club for teens meets the first Wednesday of the month from 4-5 p.m. at the library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. The group is free and is seeking new members (aged 12-18), who may join at any time. The group reads young-adult titles and books are provided. The book to be discussed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, is “Ashlords” by Scott Reintgen. Learn more at the library’s front desk, by calling 541-962-1339 or on the library’s website and social media.
Sign up your kids, take the night off
ENTERPRISE — A movie night for kids, and night out for parents, is slated for Friday, Dec. 9, from 6:30-9 p.m. at 119 E. Main St. Sponsored by the Wallowa County Humane Society, the evening includes a movie (“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”), popcorn and punch and is open to ages 5-12. There will be cats on the premises. Donations are welcome. To reserve space, RSVP by calling 503-621-7352.
Art raffle raises funds for Art Center East, Wallowa Avalanche Center
LA GRANDE — Art Center East is hosting a fundraiser in collaboration with the Wallowa Avalanche Center to raise funds for WAC’s avalanche prevention/education work and ACE’s Galleries Program. The last day to purchase raffle tickets is Saturday, Dec. 10.
The fundraiser is a raffle of 11 original works by local artist and avid outdoorsman Craig Canoy, who passed away in 2020. Canoy bequeathed his art collection to ACE for the organization to use for fundraising purposes.
Many of the pieces in Craig’s collection are his own work and many depict winter outdoor activities, environments and landscapes in our region. Raffle pieces from this collection can be viewed online at www.artcentereast.org/fundraiser. These pieces have a combined value of more than $3,000.
Raffle tickets are $20 per ticket or $100 for six tickets. The 11 winning tickets will be drawn Dec. 10 during one of ACE’s December Sip and Shop Saturdays. The first winner will have first choice from the artwork. As the subsequent winners are drawn, each will select their choice.
Purchase tickets at www.artcentereast.org/fundraiser, by calling 541-624-2800 or in person at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. The center is open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
